KINGSPORT - Mildred Parvin Claiborne, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Mildred a loving wife, mother, and nana went to be with the Lord and her husband Bill of 54 years at the age of 84. She was born on March 12th, 1937 in Rogersville, TN to Henry and Francis Parvin, the youngest girl of 12 siblings. Mildred met and married the love of her life Bill Claiborne in 1956. They raised one son Billy and three daughters, Frankie, Melody, and Tammy. Her love for her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren was unmatched. In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by 8 siblings.
She is survived by her daughters Frankie Trivett, Melody Vaughn and Tammy Talbot and husband Kerry, son Billy Claiborne and wife Laura, granddaughters Brandy, Katie (Patrick), Whitney (Chris), Ashley (Tyler) and Savanna, grandson Caseon, great-grandson Dylan, Landon, Hayden, and Shiloh, great-granddaughters Reagan, Saylor, and Madi, sister Vergie Dykes, brothers Harlan Parvin and David Parvin, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 28, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Tom Stanton officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Cemetery Mausoleum.
