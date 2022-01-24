KINGSPORT - Mildred Parvin Claiborne, age 84, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
