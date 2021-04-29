BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mildred "Midge" G. Hall, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Winfield, Alabama. After graduating high school, she came to Virginia where she met and married "Shug" Hall. Midge brought the love of Alabama Football with her. She and the family are diehard Alabama Fans. Midge and "Shug" operated "Shugs" Lanes for 18 years. She was a hard worker at whatever she did. She loved holidays, cooking and baking, especially her Red Velvet Cake and Peanut Butter Rolls. Midge was a past member of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.
Midge is preceded in death by her husband, 'Shug" Hall; 10 brothers and sisters; grandson Joseph Edward Wilson; parents WM and Annie White. Survivors include her children, Janet (Melvin) Wilson, Robert (Anita) Hall and Denver C. (Tammy) Hall, Jr.; her sister Anna Aldridge of Adamsville, AL; four grandchildren, Chris (Kelly) Wilson, David Wilson, Matt (Amanda) Hall, and Bonnie (Brandon) Mullins; two step-grandchildren, Amber (Roger) Coomer and Heather (Matt) Nidiffer; thirteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was Midge's wishes, and a private family service will be held.
