Hiltons, VA – Mildred “Midge” Bernice (Vermillion) Salyers, 77, Hiltons, VA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Layton Bentley officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Darthula Church Cemetery, 1741 Lunsford Mill Rd., Hiltons, VA 24258.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 am Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
