KINGSPORT - Mildred Marie Campbell Clubb, 90, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at NHC of Kingsport. She was born to the late Jessie Clyde and Maxine (Bowen) Campbell.
Mildred was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center as a nurse after twenty-two years of dedicated service. She was a life-long resident of Kingsport. Mildred was a loving wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Clubb; sister, Ernestine Morrison; and brother, George T. Campbell.
Survivors include her sons, James F. Clubb and wife Sharon, William J. Clubb and wife Mary Jane; grandchildren, Jonas T. Clubb and wife Kasee, Jessee B. Clubb, Jennifer M. Akers and husband Shawn, Lindsey E. Ballard; great-grandchildren, Lila M. Clubb, Bailey, Benjamin and Braydon Akers, Timothy and Byron Thomas; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Clubb family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 1 pm – 3 pm. A Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 3 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Clubb family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081