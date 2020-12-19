BLOUNTVILLE - Mildred Louise (Granny Mil) Kendrick Rodefer, age 92, of Blountville, TN received her “Angel Wings” on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her daughter’s, Cindy and husband, Anthony’s home.
She was the beautiful daughter of the late Bob and Bessie Tallman Kendrick, born on May 30, 1928. She also joined in heaven her husband, H.R. (Rodie) Rodefer; daughter, Priscilla (Patty) Mitchell and ; two infant children. “Thank You, Jesus.”
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Edwards and husband, Anthony; son-in-law, Gerald Mitchell; two grandsons, Jerry Mitchell and wife, Traci and Robert Mitchell; two great-granddaughters, Victoria Simpson and husband, Zac and Taylor Mitchell; special sons, Anthony Edwards; Ronnie Minnick and wife, Patty and John Maden and wife, Karen; sisters-in-law, Elsie Shaffer and Edith Benfield and a host of cousins, and many special friends.
A celebration of life and interment was held on November 23, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Charles Brooks officiating. “Precious Memories” was beautifully sung by Joe and Bonnie Hobbs.
Granny Mil loved everyone, especially children in need.
Memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, Children Ministry, P.O. Box 210 Blountville, TN 37617; Adams Chapel Food Bank, c/o Traci Mithcell, 348 Carol Hill Dr., Blountville, TN 37617; Children’s Advocacy Center of Sullivan Co., P.O. Box 867, Blountville, TN 37617 or a charity of your choice.
