Mildred Louise Brumley-Bruner passed into New Life; (1 Corinthians 22 & 1 Corinthians 35-50) on January 30, 2021, meeting her Savior Jesus Christ and her loved ones gone before her.
A Community Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at First Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Cutshall officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Everly, Zack Morris, Tyler Stanley, Zack Rhoden, Scott Simpson and Michael Bruner. Rodney Bruner will be an honorary pallbearer. Family will gather at funeral home at 11am to 12am. The family will receive friends at her home after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Kathie Depew 130 Dogwood Dr. Fall Branch, Tn. 37656 is greatly appreciated.
Mom’s hope in Jesus, gives we who remain, a thought about her Heavenly home and New Earth one golden day-
“Heaven, as the eternal home of the divine Man (Jesus) and of all the redeemed members of the human race, must necessarily be thoroughly human in its structure, conditions, and activities. Its joys and activities must all be rational, moral, emotional, voluntary and active. There must be the exercise of all faculties, the gratification of all tastes, the development of all talents, the realization of all ideals. The reason, the intellectual curiosity, the imagination, the aesthetic instincts, the strength and power native to the human soul must all find in Heaven exercise and satisfaction. Then there must be a goal of endeavor before us, over future…. Heaven will prove the consummate flower and fruit of the whole creation and of all the history of the universe." Theologian A.A. Hodge