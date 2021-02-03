Mildred Louise Brumley-Bruner passed into New Life; (1 Corinthians 22 & 1 Corinthians 35-50) on January 30, 2021, meeting her Savior Jesus Christ and her loved ones gone before her.
She was born in Washington County, Tennessee on May 9, 1935 to James Clifford and Susie Kathleen Brumley. Mildred was the middle child of nine children. Ruby, Jack, Eula, Howard, (Mildred), Jean, Bobby, Helen, & Jerry. Mom was the apple of her Grandparents eye, Lee Jay and Martha Smith, spending much of her youth with them, and her Aunt Georgia Greene, Maude & Guyan Smith.
Mildred and her siblings have many wonderful memories together growing up in Fall Branch. She and her sister Betty Jean were particularly close with just two years age difference. She loved all her siblings, nieces and nephews dearly.
Mildred graduated Fall Branch High School in 1953. She met the love of her life William (Bill) Clayton Bruner and they married August 3, 1956 and spent 43 years together until his passing in March, 1999. Together they raised three children, Dinah Melissa Bruner-Morris (Steve), Rodney William Bruner (Kellie) and Wendy Lynne Bruner, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Mildred's greatest accomplishment was being a loving wife and mother, she also supplemented income for her family via employment – Holy Cross Hospital Emergency Room Receptionist, 1962-1964; Ampex Corp Secretary, 1976-1978, ITT North Electric , Gray, TN, 1978-1982; US Postal Service, Fall Branch 1984-1999; Walmart cashier 2000-2009.
Mildred and Bill were baptized and joined First Baptist Church of Fall Branch in 1997. Mother dearly loved her church and community. She was faithfully praying for family, community and church members. She particularly loved her Sunday school class and dear sister in Christ, Kathie Depew, for not only teaching Gods Word, but a faithful friend and prayer warrior.
Mom’s treasured neighbors and friends-like-family, Sharon Kelly, Sonny and Dawn-Marie, and dear, Orie and Jack Moffitt, cradled her with us into eternity.
A Community Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at First Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Shawn Cutshall officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Everly, Zack Morris, Tyler Stanley, Zack Rhoden, Scott Simpson and Michael Bruner. Rodney Bruner will be an honorary pallbearer. Family will gather at funeral home at 11am to 12am. The family will receive friends at her home after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Kathie Depew 130 Dogwood Dr. Fall Branch, Tn. 37656 is greatly appreciated.
Mom’s hope in Jesus, gives we who remain, a thought about her Heavenly home and New Earth one golden day-
“Heaven, as the eternal home of the divine Man (Jesus) and of all the redeemed members of the human race, must necessarily be thoroughly human in its structure, conditions, and activities. Its joys and activities must all be rational, moral, emotional, voluntary and active. There must be the exercise of all faculties, the gratification of all tastes, the development of all talents, the realization of all ideals. The reason, the intellectual curiosity, the imagination, the aesthetic instincts, the strength and power native to the human soul must all find in Heaven exercise and satisfaction. Then there must be a goal of endeavor before us, over future…. Heaven will prove the consummate flower and fruit of the whole creation and of all the history of the universe." Theologian A.A. Hodge