Mildred Joann Schaefers, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
The family invites you to attend a Celebration of Life Service which will begin at 5pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Hope Community Church's Rogersville Campus with Rev. Rip Noble officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Serenity House 421 N. High St. Morristown, TN 37814; Camp Hope 1069 Old Union Rd. Church Hill, TN 37642; or St. Jude’s Hospital 50 I St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to give special thanks to all the volunteers and staff of The Serenity House of Hamblen County and also to Amedisys Hospice. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.