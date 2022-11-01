KINGSPORT - Mildred I. (Marshall) Osborne, 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Ellis Hayes Sr. and Effie Margaret (Smith) Marshall in Hawkins County.

Mildred was the Pastor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Kingsport. Her life was centered around the church, and she loved everyone. Mildred was not only a loving wife, mother, grandmother- great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and granny, but she was an inspiration to all.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video