KINGSPORT - Mildred I. (Marshall) Osborne, 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Ellis Hayes Sr. and Effie Margaret (Smith) Marshall in Hawkins County.
Mildred was the Pastor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Kingsport. Her life was centered around the church, and she loved everyone. Mildred was not only a loving wife, mother, grandmother- great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and granny, but she was an inspiration to all.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Osborne; son, Lester Haynes; sisters, Douglas Haynes, Joyce Ferrell and Elmerine Westmoreland; brother, Jerry Marshall; and son-in-law, Gary Campbell.
Survivors include her children, Judy Campbell, Ricky Osborne (Michelle) and Joy Adinolfi (Tony); several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Marshall (Linda), Bobby Marshall, Ellis Marshall Jr. (Melanie); sister, Shirley Coffey; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Osborne family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, November 4, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Kingsport from 4 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Barron Duffy officiating. Committal Service and Entombment will take place Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 10 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the Osborne family has requested that donations be made in Mildred’s memory to The Church of Jesus Christ of Kingsport, 3300 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Osborne family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081