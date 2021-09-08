KINGSPORT - Mildred Harkleroad, 93, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5:30-7:00pm at West View Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7pm, with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 11am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West View Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund.
