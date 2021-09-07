KINGSPORT - Mildred Harkleroad, 93, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born February 3, 1928, a daughter of the late Garnett C. and Sally Vista Helbert Ward in Stickleyville, VA. She was an active member of West View Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught 3rd grade Sunday School for 37 years and Training Union. She also was in the Women’s Missionary Union. She started working when she was 15 at Kress Store and later started at K-Mart, where she worked until her retirement in 1995.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Harkleroad, brother, Jim Ward (Helen), step-mother, Elva Ward, step-sisters, Imogene Collins, and Geraline McClellan.
Mildred is survived by daughter/niece, Patricia and Mark McDavid; grandchildren, Lesley and Tracy McDavid, Patrick and Jade McDavid; great grandchildren, Dayton McDavid and Aniston McDavid; sisters and brother, Mildred Smith, Jewel and Leon Cox, Nevilla and Sam Morrell and Wayne Davidson; special nieces, Gail and Bryan Hulse, Kathey and Anthony Fugitt; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5:30-7:00pm at West View Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7pm, with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 11am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West View Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund.
