ARLINGTON, VA - Mildred Gladys Mitchell, age 81, of Arlington, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 12, 1940, in Scott County, VA, the daughter of the late James Henry and Pearl E (Kimbler) Stallard. Mildred married Forrest Albert Mitchell, who survives in Arlington.
Mildred retired from the US Army Mutual Insurance Company, after 45 years of service.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Mitchell is survived by: a brother, James Lawton (Judy) Stallard, of Ft. Blackmore, VA; a sister-in-law, Linda Stallard of Weber City, VA; 2 nieces, Regina (Barry) Lunsford and Jessica S. Brown; 2 great-nieces; and 2 great nephews, . In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Howard and Johnny Stallard.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Kline Cemetery in Upper Tract, WV, with Pastor David Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kline Cemetery, c/o Ralph Mitchell, 89 Ridge Road, Upper Tract, WV 26866. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.