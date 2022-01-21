KINGSPORT - Mildred Faye Hensley, 95, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Because of Covid-19 concerns, the family has chosen to hold a graveside service on Saturday January 22, 2022, at 2 pm at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Doug Boggs officiating. Music will be provided by Teresa Pendleton. Pallbearers will be Jessie Rosenbaum, Tyler Rosenbaum, Braedon Rosenbaum, Joe Collier, Travis Hatfield and Brent Boggs. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. Due to Covid-19 concerns; the family requests that attendees please wear a mask.
Ann and Phil would like to give a special thank you to Doug and Debbie Boggs, Phyllis Watford, Janice Matlock, Faye Corbin, Johnnie Honeycutt, Carol Smith and Rosemary Culbertson for their love and kindness given to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent funeral home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Hensley family.