Mildred F. Kestner, 93, a former resident of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Richmond, VA where she had lived the past four years. She was born March 19, 1927, in Detroit, MI to the late Baker and Laura Sims.
Mildred was a real estate agent and broker for most of her career and had received numerous real estate awards.
Mildred was a long time member of Mafair United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George W. Stamper; second husband, William R. Kestner; sister, Jean Sims; sister-in-law, Betty Sims; great-granddaughter, Kara Lynn Patrick.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bill Stamper (Terri) and Jeff Stamper (Angie); sister, Helen Mercer (Joe); brother, Glenn Sims; fourteen special grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd with Pastor Adam Love officiating. Family Members will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully requests those attending the Graveside Service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
