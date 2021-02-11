APPALACHIA, VA - Mildred Elizabeth Goff Adams, age 102, went home to Heaven peacefully on February 11, 2021 at The Laurels Retirement and Assisted Living Facility in Norton, VA. Mildred was born January 12, 1919 in Andover, Virginia.
Due to COVID-19 and in consideration of the health and safety of others, a homegoing graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 13th at Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s honor to Hospice & Palliative Care of Norton or The Health Wagon of Wise. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”