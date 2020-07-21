KINGSPORT - Mildred Christine Smith Rutledge, 92, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born August 17, 1927, in Sullivan County to Arthur M. Smith and Gladys Teresa Gibson Smith, Mildred lived in Kingsport, TN all her life. She married the love of her life, George Calvin Rutledge, March 30, 1947. Mildred was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended East Tennessee State University and retired from Tennessee Eastman Company in 1983 as an Internal Auditor. Mildred worked for Dixie Maid Baking Company prior to being employed at TEC and was the Office Manager. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Choir member and other various committees. Mildred loved playing the piano.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Christine Smith of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating.
Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carmel, TN.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Kerns, James Karnes, Lynn Shoemaker, Randy Smith, Mark Collins, Sr., Curtis Johnson, John Thomasson, and Rick Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Colonial Heights and her friend and caregiver, Patrice.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Mildred Christine Smith Rutledge.