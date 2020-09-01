KINGSPORT - Mildred C. Jarvis, of Kingsport, completed her journey of 94 years and arrived home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born July 15, 1926, in Sullivan County, TN to the late D.B. and Dora Conkin.
Mildred was a committed Christian and attended Pleasant View Baptist Church.
She was an avid reader of the Kingsport Times News and books in general. Her hobbies included knitting and watching the Lady Vols basketball team.
Mildred was employed for several years as a bookkeeper for the J.P. Stevens Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Jarvis; son, Terry Lynn Jarvis; sister, Lois Ketron.
Those left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Traci Jarvis Landreth and husband, Jeffery Todd Landreth; grandson, Todd Eldridge Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Christopher Wood, Courtney Wood, Hayley and Chloe Landreth, Anna M. Jarvis and Jaxson T. Jarvis; great-great granddaughter, Oaklyn Nova Wood; sisters, Romelda Slaughter and Patsy Copas; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Service of Remembrance will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Music will be provided by Todd Potter and Anna Marie Jarvis.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Tony Slaughter, Chris Copas, Todd Jarvis, Tommy Ketron, Ron Morgan and Bobby McBride.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Mildred’s niece, Penny Slaughter for her love and support during her illness. Also, a special thanks to Suncrest Hospice, Dr. Christopher Neglia, Shanoah Smith, Jackie Reeves, Martha White and Teena Weems for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 105 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family respectfully requests that everyone attending the visitation and services please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
