KINGSPORT - Mildred C. Jarvis, of Kingsport, completed her journey of 94 years and arrived home on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Service of Remembrance will follow at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Music will be provided by Todd Potter and Anna Marie Jarvis.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Tony Slaughter, Chris Copas, Todd Jarvis, Tommy Ketron, Ron Morgan and Bobby McBride.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suncrest Hospice, 105 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family respectfully requests that everyone attending the visitation and services please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
