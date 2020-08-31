Mildred C. Jarvis Aug 31, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Mildred C. Jarvis, 94, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Mildred C. Jarvis Hill Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.