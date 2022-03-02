KINGSPORT - Mildred B. McDavid, 77, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday February 28, 2022, at NHC of Kingsport after a period of declining health. She was born to the late William and Mary (Starnes) Browning in Fort Bragg, NC.
Mildred retired from the Eastman Chemical Company after over thirty years of dedicated service. She was a twenty-two-year survivor of a kidney transplant.
In addition to her parents Mildred was preceded in death by her sister, Lora Crawford; and brother, Benny Browning.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years James McDavid; son, Eddie McDavid and wife Amy; daughter, Sara McDavid (S&P); grandchildren, Claudia and Cole McDavid; sisters, Lois Young and Betty Johnson; along with several nieces and nephews.
The McDavid family will honor Mildred’s life with a Graveside Service on Friday, March 4, 2022 beginning at 12 noon in the Garden of The Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.
In lieu of flowers the McDavid family has requested that donations be made in Mildred’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation 30 E 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.
The McDavid family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of NHC Kingsport.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the McDavid family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.