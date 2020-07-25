KINGSPORT - Mildred Ann (Pruzinsky) Szabo, 80, of Kingsport, TN (formerly of Stratford, CT), passed away after an extended illness, Friday, July 24, 2020. Milly was as avid Master Gardener, and several years, wrote a gardening column for the Boca Raton News. She was also inducted as a lifetime member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.
Milly is predeceased by her husband, George Szabo, Jr; grandson, George Thomas ; Szabo; brother Stephen Pruzinsky; sisters; Mary Kubic, Anges Devalt, Anna Chanda, and Frances Pruzinsky.
She is survived by her sisters; Helen Elias of Stratford, CT, Margaret Lengel of North Miami Beach, FL and Dorothy Dritenbas of Shelton, CT. She is also survived by her son, George R. Szabo (wife Laurel) , and their children : Gregory Szabo (wife, Rosie and their daughters, Ellie and Emelie) Geoffrey Szabo (wife, Megan son, William and daughter Hannah) and Amy Terry (husband, Ryan); as well as her daughter, Nancy H. Hewston (husband David C. Hewston) and their children children; MaryElizabeth Hewston; Daniel J. Hewston (fiance Destiny Chase and their daughter, Annabella Lee Hewston); Gregory D. Hewston (fiancé Chentelle Wergin and their children Jasper, Sophie, and Tobi); and Stephen C Hewston; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of lieu of flowers, kindly plant a flowering tree or bush in Milly’s name.
The family will receive friends on Monday July 27, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Burial will take place in Stratford, CT.