NICKELSVILLE, VA - Michael “Mikey” Cassell, 53, of Big Moccasin Community, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at his residence.
A walk through visitation will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside Service will be Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Parks Cemetery, Canadian Geese Drive, in the Big Moccasin community of Nickelsville, VA. Bro. Mack Dougherty will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
