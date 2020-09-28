Mike Moore Sep 28, 2020 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GREENEVILLE - Mike Moore, 58, Greeneville, TN passed way Monday, September 28, 2020.Arrangements will be announced by the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Mike Moore Tn Arrangement Fall Branch Chapel Funeral Home Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.