AFTON - Mike Moore, 58, of Afton, was called home on Monday, September 28, 2020, following an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, he had resided most of his life in Greene County. Mike was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Moore.
Mike is survived by his mother, Myrtle Moore; two sons, Jonathan Moore and Noah Moore; stepson, Jerritt Melton; companion, Lisa Broyles; two brothers, David Ryans and wife Audrey, and Larry Ryans and wife Robin; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Allen Brummett officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o E.B. Moore, 102 Horton Hwy, Fall Branch, TN 37656.