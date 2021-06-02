GAFFNEY, SC - - Michael “Mike” Miller, 72, of Gaffney, passed peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Kingsport, TN, he was the husband of Charlene Miller and son of the late James Miller and Bess Miller.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Leslea Miller of Kingsport, TN, Melissa Ward of Knoxville, TN and Mary Wilhelm of Kingsport, TN; granddaughters, Alexis Colquitt and Lennon Wilhelm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Savannah Colquitt and two brothers, Jimmy Miller and Johnny Miller.
