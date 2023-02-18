GATE CITY, VA - Mike Light, age 68 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Service will follow at 4:00 PM with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.

