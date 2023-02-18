Mike Light Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Mike Light, age 68 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.The family will receive friends Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Service will follow at 4:00 PM with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating.Graveside service will be held Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:55.Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.Online condolences may be made to the Light family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Mike Light. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you