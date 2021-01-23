KINGSPORT - Mida Lee Coffey, 70, of Kingsport, TN died peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 17, 2021, following years of declining health due to Multiple Sclerosis.
Mida was a member of Kingsport Apostolic Christian Church, and she was a 1968 graduate of Lynn View High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Coffey; and her parents, Lloyd M. and Elizabeth Norman Browning.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Bobby Browning; son, Rob Coffey; and grandson, Dylan Coffey.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to longtime caregiver and lifelong friend, Nancy S. Honaker; special caregivers, Rachel Head, Tammy Wilde, Rusty Bralley, Debra Walsh and all of her hospice and nursing caregivers; as well as friends and neighbors who helped during the final years of her life.
Due to COVID-19, no formal services will be held.
