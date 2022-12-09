Mickey A. Sykes Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mickey A. Sykes, 65, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.The family will receive friends Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1:00-2:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor David Smith officiating.Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Nephews and cousins will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Mickey A. Sykes and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mickey A. Sykes Phil Hoskins Work Worship Christianity Sport Nephew Cremation David Smith Care Cousin Recommended for you