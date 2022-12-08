KINGSPORT - Mickey A. Sykes, 65, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born and raised in the Orebank community. Mickey graduated from Ketron High School in 1975 and went on to work for the Kingsport Press for 26 years before taking an early retirement in the early 2000’s.
He was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church.
Mickey was a devoted family man who loved his wife and children fiercely. His grandchildren were his world, and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard (Buster) and Francis Sykes; brothers, Harry, Harvey, Bill, and Norman.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Penny, son, Brian Sykes and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Amanda Caldwell and husband, Adam; granddaughter, Miranda Sykes; grandson, Holden Caldwell; sister, Brenda Mahan; brother, Scotty Sykes; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins; and his special side kick, his dog, Sadie Grace.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 1:00-2:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor David Smith officiating.
Graveside Service will be conducted Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Nephews and cousins will serve as pallbearers.