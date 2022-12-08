KINGSPORT - Mickey A. Sykes, 65, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born and raised in the Orebank community. Mickey graduated from Ketron High School in 1975 and went on to work for the Kingsport Press for 26 years before taking an early retirement in the early 2000’s.

