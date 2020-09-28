KINGSPORT - Michelle Sutherland Crum, 48, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Michelle enjoyed cooking and loved all animals. She attended Christ Fellowship in Kingsport, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Helen Prince Sutherland.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Crum and their son, Luke Crum both of Kingsport, Tenn.; her mother, Pam Sutherland of Bristol, Tenn.; two aunts, Kim Lane and husband Mike of Church Hill, Tenn., and Paula Sutherland of Petersburg, Va. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Leda Christle and two sisters-in-law, Erin Christle and Brandy Seider.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Forest Hills Memory Gardens for a prayer and committal service led by Kathy-Martin Stricker.
Pallbearers will be Mike Lane, Michael Birchfield, Mike Bailey, John Baker and Garrett Stanley.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts honoring Michelle can be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation by visiting www.diabetesresearch.org/Give.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside the funeral home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
