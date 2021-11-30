Michelle Music, 47, was called home on November 26, 2021 to be with her Heavenly Father. She was a very caring and loving soul to all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.
She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1992. Michelle graduated ETSU with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was currently employed at Lincoln Elementary School. She loved children and especially coaching softball. Michelle loved to crochet and read. She loved to gather around a fire pit with family and friends. But most of all, she loved spending time with her husband, daughters, and grandsons.
Michelle is preceded in death by her father, James Neeley.
She is survived by her extremely devoted and loving husband of 18 years, James (Jim) Music; favorite oldest daughter, Chelsea Martin (Thomas); favorite middle daughter, Emmy Music; favorite youngest daughter, Maggie Music; cherished grandsons, Conor and Carson Palmer; loving mother, Priscilla Henry and step-father, Marvin; best friend and sister, Robin Counts and husband Shannon; step-mother-in-law, Carol Music; step-mother, Michelle Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eric and Amanda Music and Jeremy and Brittany Music; nieces, Callie and Aspen Counts and Ashton Music; nephews, Wyatt and Colton Music; special aunt and uncle, Ellen and Mopy Stacey; special cousins, Jon and Joel Stacey; special bonus dad, Marty Martin; special friends, Rachel Miller and Katie Meade; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00pm officiated by Rev. Richard Dice. Eulogy will be given by Robin Counts. Music will be provided by Maddie Stacy.
Michelle will be laid to rest on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer.
Pallbearers will be Jon Stacey, Joel Stacey, Shannon Counts, Eric Music, Wyatt Music, Jeremy Music, and Thomas Palmer.
Honorary Pallbearers are Colton Music, Bill Tipton, and Walter Bristol.
Online condolences may be made to the Music family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Music family.