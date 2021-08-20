Michelle Diane Jones went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Ramey. She is survived by her mother, Clara Mock, two brothers, Scott Ramey and Jeffery Ramey; sister, Jennifer Butler; her son, Shannon Jennings and his wife, Misty; her daughter, Shyanne Mountjoy; and six grandchildren.
Michelle was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN. She enjoyed morning coffee with her daily scripture. She was a lovely mother and grandmother who sacrificed everything for her family. She was loved by everyone who was blessed to meet her. Her caring spirit lasted even until her last days, as she was always concerned about everyone else.
Michelle will be greatly missed by her family and many, many friends. We would like to give thanks to Michael and Annie Cierniak, for their help and 24-hour care in her last days, and also to White’s Floral. All of them were a blessing to us.
The family will be accepting visitors at her son’s residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at Riverside Avenue Baptist Church, in Kingsport, TN at 6:00 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021.
And as my mom would always say, “Peace, love, happiness and God bless you.”