SALISBURY, NC - Michele Sams Wagers, 53, of Salisbury, N.C., formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away December 24, 2021 due to a heart attack. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Dr. Ryan Wagers, 55, also of Salisbury, N.C. Ryan passed away August 28, 2021 after a courageous five-year battle with colon cancer. Michele was the daughter of Charles and Joyce Sams of Kingsport, TN. Ryan was the son of Rex Wagers of New Port Richey, FL and the late Ruth Falb Wagers. Ryan and Michele were graduates of Sullivan South High School and members of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.
Michele graduated from Southeastern Paralegal Institute of Nashville, TN. Before moving to Salisbury, she was employed by Wellmont Hospice Care, Kingsport City Schools and William K. Rogers, Attorney. After moving, she worked for several years at Sherrill and Cameron. She also owned Prestige Paralegal Services LLC in Salisbury. Ryan graduated from ETSU and Southern Baptist Seminary of Nashville, TN. He served his fellowship at Vanderbilt VA Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He passionately served the veterans with honor until the very end as Chief of Chaplains at W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, N.C.
Michele’s survivors include her sons, Logan Montgomery of Denver, CO and Jordan Montgomery of Kingsport, TN; parents, Charles and Joyce Sams of Kingsport, TN; sister, Susan Sams of Gray, TN; fur baby, Scout and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Ryan’s survivors include his stepsons, Logan Montgomery of Denver, CO and Jordan Montgomery of Kingsport, TN; father, Rex Wagers and stepmother Marilyn Wagers of New Port Richey, FL and brother, Ross Wagers (Deanna) of Greenville, S.C.
Michele was a fearless and loving caregiver to Ryan during all of his surgeries and cancer treatments. She was by his side every moment, praying and never giving up; they were true soulmates.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1:00PM in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Tennessee Cemetery located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. Pastor Keith Smith, their lifelong friend, will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Fordtown Baptist Academy located at 444 Old Fordtown Road Kingsport, TN 37663. Michele founded the academy in 1997; It was very dear to her heart.
We wish to thank all of our family and friends for all of the prayers, love and support that was shown during this sad time. Our hearts are broken, but we rejoice in the Lord’s promise that we will see them again.
