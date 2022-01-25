KINGSPORT - Michael Wayne Parker, 60, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Michael graduated from Lynn View High School in 1980. He worked at Holston Valley Medical Center as a PCT on Wilcox Hall and the City of Kingsport in Park Maintenance. He had a love of music especially music from the 50's and the 80's. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and make people laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved them dearly.
He loved to cheer on his Tennessee Volunteers.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Curtis Parker; special friend, Paula Cox; maternal grandparents Marvin and Dorothy Jennings; paternal grandparents George and Beulah Parker; and several aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Michael (Sherri) Parker and Matthew (Robin) Parker; mother, Brenda Parker; many grandchildren; special aunt Carol Nelson; many cousins; special friends Mike and Shirley Moorefield and Amy Allen.
His wishes were to be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
