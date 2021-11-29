APPALACHIA, VA. - Michael Wayne “Mike” McConnell, 67, received his crown of eternal life on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
He was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, country and community. Mike never met a stranger, nor was there a person he would not help regardless of the task at hand. He was the son of the late, Raymond Curtis McConnell and Peggy Jean (Ford) McConnell of Big Stone Gap, Va. Mike was a 1972 graduate of Powell Valley High School. Upon graduation, he joined the U. S. Navy where he proudly served his country from 1972 to 1975. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Forrestal. Mike was employed by the U.S.D.A. at Flatwoods Job Corps for twenty-six years, until his retirement in 2017. He also served as an officer of elections for Wise Co. for the past three years.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mabel King McConnell; son, Timothy McConnell of Appalachia; daughter, Mindy Hale and husband, Cossie of Coeburn, Va.; four grandchildren, Destiny Stover (Chase Christian), Emily Hale, Kaylee Hale (Zach Smith) and Joshua Hale; two great grandchildren, Maverick Dean Christian and Everleigh Mae Smith; brother, Mitchell McConnell and wife, Becky of Big Stone Gap; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Garrett Lee, Cossie Hale and Destiny Stover officiating. Music will be provided by Kimberly Horner, Emily Hale and Ray Smith.
Military rites will be conducted at 11:00am Thursday, Dec. 2, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am Thursday to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be: Timothy McConnell, Dickie Hazelwood, Chris Barker, Bud Palmer, Joshua Hale and Chase Christian. Honorary pallbearers will be: Ralph Wells, Robert Gorum, Chris Williams and Keith Lancaster.
