KINGSPORT - Michael Wayne Harrell, age 54, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leland Harrell.
He is survived by his parents, Gene and Betty Harrell; daughter, Beth Harrell; sister, Becky Smith; nephews, Hunter Jenkins (Crystal), Eric Smith, Tim Harrell; niece, Phyllisha Harrell; several great-nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020 in East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com