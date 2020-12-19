Michael Wayne Harrell Dec 19, 2020 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Michael Wayne Harrell age 54 of Kingsport died Saturday (12/19/2020). Funeral service are incomplete and will be announced later by Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Kingsport Sell Michael Wayne Harrell Age Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.