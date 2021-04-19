CHURCH HILL- Michael Wayne Bradley, 63, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday. April 19, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM.
Pallbearers will be Cody Bradley, Jason Scott, Eli Noe, Abby Bradley, Mike Branum, and Tommy Barnhouse. Honorary pallbearers Dalton Bradley, Sammy Snapp, John Fugate, Randy Fugate, Jerry Collins, and his railroad crew.
To leave an online message for the Bradley family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bradley family.