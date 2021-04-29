I’ll be halfway to Heaven with Paradise waitin’
Just five miles away from wherever I am
KINGSPORT – Michael Bloomer, 65, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Bloomer and mother, Lucille Bloomer.
Mike was survived by wife, Teresa Bloomer of Fall Branch. His two daughters, Amber Bloomer and Olivia Bloomer, both of Kingsport. One grandson, Jacob King of Kingsport. Also, his faithful companion Bob Cat. Listening to music brought Mike joy. He lived a simple life and loved spending time with family and friends.
Per Mike’s request, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
