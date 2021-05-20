Michael W. Williams Jr. departed this life Saturday May 15, 2021 at Ballad Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday May 22, 2021, at Powerful New Life Church of God in Christ. The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery Weber City, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Mr. Michael Williams and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423)245-4971