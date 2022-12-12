KINGSPORT - Michael W. Rowland, age 64 of Kingsport, entered into the glories of Heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022. Michael was born on July 28, 1958 in Wise County, VA to Dewey and Betty Rowland. On December 17, 1994 Michael married his most cherished friend, Tina Davenport, and after a lifetime of making wonderful memories together, Tina survives.

Michael was the real deal. As one friend said of Michael, “Michael is a genuine, good friend.” Michael loved his family, and he enjoyed traveling with his daughter and friends. He was a true husband, father and friend. Michael was a life-long sports enthusiast. From being the ultimate “Cheese Head” fan of the Green Bay Packers, to rooting for the UT Vols, Atlanta Braves, Boston Celtics, and St. Louis Blues, Michael enjoyed his sports. His “always ready to go” attitude will be truly missed and the memories he made with family and friends will last a lifetime.

