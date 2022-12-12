KINGSPORT - Michael W. Rowland, age 64 of Kingsport, entered into the glories of Heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022. Michael was born on July 28, 1958 in Wise County, VA to Dewey and Betty Rowland. On December 17, 1994 Michael married his most cherished friend, Tina Davenport, and after a lifetime of making wonderful memories together, Tina survives.
Michael was the real deal. As one friend said of Michael, “Michael is a genuine, good friend.” Michael loved his family, and he enjoyed traveling with his daughter and friends. He was a true husband, father and friend. Michael was a life-long sports enthusiast. From being the ultimate “Cheese Head” fan of the Green Bay Packers, to rooting for the UT Vols, Atlanta Braves, Boston Celtics, and St. Louis Blues, Michael enjoyed his sports. His “always ready to go” attitude will be truly missed and the memories he made with family and friends will last a lifetime.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dewey Rowland; daughter, Jordan Rowland; and mother-in-law, Selma Davenport. Those left to carry on Michael’s memory are his wife, Tina Davenport Rowland; daughter, Alexandria Rowland Conkin (Triston); mother, Betty Rowland; brother, Danny Rowland; sister-in-law, Terri Rhodes (Gaylon Taylor); niece, Hannah Rhodes; and several loving uncles, aunts, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Reverend Jeff DeBoard and Reverend Geno Fletcher officiating. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA. Rick Parker, John Seaborn, Roger Ramey, Gaylon Taylor, Triston Conkin, and Roger Whited will be serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.
