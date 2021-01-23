Michael W. Fletcher, 60, formerly of Sullivan County, left this earth on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Myrtle Beach.
Law enforcement was Michael’s passion. He was employed by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department for several years. Mike also served the Knoxville Police Department, and the Pinealls Park Police Department in Florida where he retired.
He was an avid sports enthusiast, gun collector, he loved playing games on the computer, fishing in the Tennessee lakes, and spending time with his family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Larry Fletcher; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years Kathryn Millsap Fletcher who was the love of his life; mother, Billie Fletcher; sister Lori Fletcher; brother-in-law Jon Millsap; niece, Brittany Adkins; nephews, James Baxter the 4th, and Andrew Millsap; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
The Fletcher family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday January 26, 2021 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. A funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Jeff Strong officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the Fletcher family has requested that donations be made in Michael’s memory to Sullivan Gardens Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660 or to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department Toys for Tots, 140 Blountville Bypass Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Fletcher family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081