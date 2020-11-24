GATE CITY, VA - William “Michael” Taylor, 39, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Michael was born in Sullivan County, TN on April 28, 1981, and was the son of Michael Lynn and Anita Sharon (Vanzant) Taylor.
Michael loved life, his family and friends were so special to him. He had a passion for music and loved to play his guitar. He was gifted at writing and kept his thoughts, feelings, poems and songs in journals. Michael saw good in everyone and was genuinely kind and sincere in helping others. "A kind and gentle soul". He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and huge heart! Although his time here was short, Michael will remain in the hearts of the many lives he touched and for the kindness he showed to others.
Michael’s paternal grandfather, Marvin Jack Taylor; paternal grandmother, Selma (Lane) Kern, and maternal grandparents, Lynton P. and Lelia B. Vanzant preceded him in death.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Mike and Anita Taylor is his brother, Zachary Taylor; step grandmother, Lorraine Taylor; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Rick Begley officiating. James Caruthers will be providing Bagpipe music.
Nicky Coloboro, David Keith, Mark Russell, Aaron Roberts, Jeremy Keller, Richard Templeton, Justin Seaver, Andy Smith, Joe McMurray, and Jon Conklin will serve as pallbearers. Zachary Taylor, Jeff McSwain, Ana Puga, I.E. Horton, Charles “Buckshot” Elliott, Jim Stallard, and Bobby George will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View at 10:45 a.m., Saturday for the graveside service.
