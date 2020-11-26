GATE CITY, VA - William “Michael” Taylor, 39, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Rick Begley officiating. James Caruthers will be providing Bagpipe music.
Nicky Coloboro, David Keith, Mark Russell, Aaron Roberts, Jeremy Keller, Richard Templeton, Justin Seaver, Andy Smith, Joe McMurray, and Jon Conklin will serve as pallbearers. Zachary Taylor, Jeff McSwain, Ana Puga, I.E. Horton, Charles “Buckshot” Elliott, Jim Stallard, and Bobby George will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View at 10:45 a.m., Saturday for the graveside service.
