MURFREESBORO - Michael Stephen Mobley, age 67, passed from this life on December 9, 2021 in Murfreesboro, TN.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jan Hendrix Mobley; his children Erin (Danial) Norman of Murfreesboro, TN, Chris (Brittany) Mobley of Spring Hill, TN; his adoring grandchildren Caroline, Avery, Brooklyn, and Beckett; father Doyle Mobley of Pensacola, FL; brother Pat Mobley and sister Mary Beth Mobley, both of Pensacola, FL; and numerous extended family and friends
He was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Mobley or Pensacola, FL.
Mike was a gentle giant to all who knew him. He was a quiet Christian servant who would do anything to help someone in need. He was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a life-long love of music and the beach. His presence will be sorely missed by all who had the blessing to know him.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to one of the organizations that were near to Mike’s heart:
Isaiah 117 House: https://isaiah117house.com/donate
PO Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644 (Please include the following with your mailed in donation: Full name, mailing address, phone number, email address, county you are supporting.)
Or
North Boulevard church of Christ West building fund:
https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1898366 1112 North Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, 615-893-2742.