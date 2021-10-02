Michael Shayne Vermillion, age 51, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday morning, October 1, 2021. While we will mourn his loss to us in the present life, we do not sorrow as those who have no hope, because we know of the great reunion that is promised to us beyond this veil of tears in which we live. Shayne is in the presence of Jesus (“absent from the body, present with the Lord”0 and we know we will see him again when the Lord calls us home.
Shayne was born to Calvin Guy and Marilyn Jean Vermillion on November 24, 1969. He attended Sullivan North High School.
He was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church, professing his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as an early teen. We have precious memories of him singing solo in the youth group there.
Shayne loved his family, especially his children who were so precious and dear to him. Preceding him in death was a son, Kyle Jacob Vermillion on March 4, 2001. Shayne was blessed with another son and daughter of the home, Michael Cody Vermillion and Kylee Jean Vermillion who love and miss him. Cody and Kylee have played special roles as caregivers for their dad during his illness. He also leaves behind his daughter, Brittany Godsey, her husband, Jacob; and his grandchildren, Ayden, Isaiah, Jersey and Nataleigh; daughter, Morgan Vermillion; 2 stepchildren, Cassie and Zach Leonard. Included in a long list of family and friends who will miss him dearly are his mom, Marilyn Jean Vermillion; dad, Calvin Guy Vermillion and wife, Patricia; sister, Crystal McClain and husband, Brandon; and their son, Branson; his “cousin sister,” Misty Neeley and husband, Chris; and their son, Blake; sister, Candith Townsend and husband, Jason; and their daughter, Rae Lynn; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Carolyn Russ, a family friend and mentor who has been a tremendous help and guidance, and continues to be so to Cody and Kylee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any monetary donations be made to Crystal McClain on behalf of his two children of the home.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Vermillion Family Cemetery located in Hiltons, VA, with Bro Garnie Snavely officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.
