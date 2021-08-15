“TAKING IT EASY”
KINGSPORT - Michael Scott Sproles, age 66, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson, Kingsport and at other hours at the residence. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday in the chapel with Pastor Donnie Ford officiating.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.
