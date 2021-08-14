“TAKING IT EASY”
KINGSPORT - Michael Scott Sproles, age 66, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Bristol, TN on April 13, 1955, son of the late James Hol and Catherine Blevins Sproles, he resided in this area most of his life.
He graduated from Tennessee High School in 1977. Michael married Connie Mowdy on January 20, 1995 in Hawkins County, TN. He retired from Brock Industries in 2020 following 18 years of service. He also worked at J.P. Stevens for over 15 years. Mr. Sproles was a member of First Assembly of God.
He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, pops, papaw, brother and friend who loved to fish, loved walking the Mendota trail and wading the river.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Holston Valley, 3rd Floor who provided care and comfort for him.
Michael is survived by his wife of 26 years, Connie Sproles; daughter, Anita Church of Kingsport; son, Aaron Smith (Megan) of Greeneville, TN; five grandchildren, Isaac Church, Damien Smith, Nickali Smith, Savior Smith, and Miracle Smith; brother, James “Jimmy” Sproles (Dorinda) of Kingsport; nephew, James “Jamie’ Sproles (Karen) of Church Hill, TN and his cat, Abby.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson, Kingsport and at other hours at the residence. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday in the chapel with Pastor Donnie Ford officiating.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Michael Sproles.