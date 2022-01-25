NASHVILLE - Michael Scott Addington, 60, died unexpectedly January 22, 2022 at home in Nashville, TN. He was born January 8, 1962 in Kingsport, TN, the son of Darryl S. Addington and Linda (Leach) Addington. Scott (Michael) graduated high school from Charlotte Latin in Charlotte, NC and received a BS Degree in Horticulture from the University of Tennessee.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Silvia Aguilar Addington and stepdaughter, Esmeralda; sister, Natalie Gay (Addington) Barron and husband, David, and nephew, Richard; children, Katie Nicole (Addington) Whiffen and husband, Josh, Nicholas Andreas Addington and wife, Kaci Nicole, and Kalliope Ann Addington; and granddaughter, Eliza Ann Whiffen.
A graveside remembrance service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Fall Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Tully officiating.
Those who want to remember Scott in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Fall Branch United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
